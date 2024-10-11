The Offspring feels 'SUPERCHARGED' on latest album: "We're energized for sure"

The Offspring's new album, SUPERCHARGED, arrives three years after their last record, 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll. Before that it'd been nearly a decade since the "Self Esteem" rockers had put out an album.

After finally releasing Let the Bad Times Roll, the Offspring members definitely felt, well, supercharged to start work on a follow-up.

"We're fired up, we're energized for sure," frontman Dexter Holland tells ABC Audio. "I think, yeah, just dusting it off and getting that Let the Bad Times Roll record out made us feel like, 'Oh man, we gotta do this again, a little more quickly this time.'"

"We really did feel like going into [Let the Bad Times Roll], the last year, really, before that record was done, just seemed really creative," guitarist Noodles adds. "Things were flowing, and it's just been going ever since."

Case in point: the lead SUPERCHARGED single, "Make It All Right," hit #1 on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

"I guess it's about a relationship," Holland says of "Make It All Right." "It's about having someone there to support you, but they're not gonna coddle you and hug you, necessarily. Because I don't think that's reality."

He smiles, "At least not for me."

And while they're certainly happy about the song's chart success, Holland and Noodles have been more excited about the positive response "Make It All Right" has gotten live.

"That's when you feel it, when you know your song's hitting with an audience and you feel it immediately, that's when you know you're on to something," Noodles says.

SUPERCHARGED is out now.

