The Offspring announces summer US tour

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining run launches July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wraps up Sept. 7 in Denver. Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Offspring.com.

The Offspring will be touring in support of their 2024 album, SUPERCHARGED, which includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

