The Offspring announces new album, ﻿'SUPERCHARGED'

The Offspring has announced a new album called SUPERCHARGED.

The 11th studio effort from the "Self Esteem" outfit -- and the follow-up to 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll -- will arrive Oct. 11. You can listen to the first single, "Make It All Right," now via digital outlets.

"We wanted this record to have pure energy - from the start to the finish!" says frontman Dexter Holland. "That's why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now."

He continues, "Our single 'Make It All Right' is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low – our partners in crime who make us feel all right."

Here's the SUPERCHARGED track list:

"Looking Out For #1"

"Light It Up"

"The Fall Guy"

"Make It All Right"

"OK, But This Is the Last Time"

"Truth in Fiction"

"Come to Brazil"

"Get Some"

"Hanging by a Thread"

"You Can't Get There from Here"

