ODESZA announces 'The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience' concert film

ODESZA has announced a new concert film titled The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience, which will screen in movie theaters for one night only on July 7.

The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience was filmed during ODESZA's show in Seattle last year touring behind their 2022 album, The Last Goodbye, and also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the "Better Now" duo.

"We wanted to give a look behind the curtain of The Last Goodbye and spotlight the unsung heroes that make this show come to life," ODESZA says, naming director Sean Kusanagi as one such hero.

"He has been there with his camera since our first show, capturing the true formation of ODESZA, our life on the road, and the creation of this live show," the duo continues. "Sean's hard work and dedication to his craft is apparent in every frame of this project."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. ET. For the list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit TheLastGoodbye.film.

In addition to seeing them on the big screen, you can catch ODESZA live on their upcoming tour, which includes headlining sets at festivals like Bonnaroo and Governors Ball.

