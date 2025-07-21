Oasis welcomes 'lovebirds' safe from Coldplay 'camera s***'

Leeds Festival 2024 - Day One Matthew Baker/Getty Images (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Of course Liam Gallagher commented on the Coldplay kiss cam situation.

The Oasis frontman assured "lovebirds" who came to see the "Wonderwall" outfit on their ongoing reunion tour that they would not be caught on camera like one couple was during a Coldplay show, who were seen hiding from view and covering their faces when they noticed they were being filmed on the big screen.

"Don't worry, we ain't got any of that Coldplay snidey f****** camera s***," Liam told the crowd of a recent Oasis gig.

"None of our f****** business," he continued. "But this one's for the lovebirds anyway."

Coldplay, meanwhile, hasn't commented directly on the viral story, but they did nod at it when they introduced the camera segment during their show in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," frontman Chris Martin said. "How we're gonna do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on a big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!