Oasis welcomes 'lovebirds' safe from Coldplay 'camera s***'

Of course Liam Gallagher commented on the Coldplay kiss cam situation.

The Oasis frontman assured "lovebirds" who came to see the "Wonderwall" outfit on their ongoing reunion tour that they would not be caught on camera like one couple was during a Coldplay show, who were seen hiding from view and covering their faces when they noticed they were being filmed on the big screen.

"Don't worry, we ain't got any of that Coldplay snidey f****** camera s***," Liam told the crowd of a recent Oasis gig.

"None of our f****** business," he continued. "But this one's for the lovebirds anyway."

Coldplay, meanwhile, hasn't commented directly on the viral story, but they did nod at it when they introduced the camera segment during their show in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," frontman Chris Martin said. "How we're gonna do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on a big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

