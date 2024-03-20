Oasis' "Supersonic" single being reissued for 30th anniversary

Oasis' debut single, "Supersonic," is being reissued in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available April 12 on a 7-inch vinyl, as well as a U.K.-exclusive CD. You can preorder your copy now.

"Supersonic" first premiered in April 1994 as the lead single off Oasis' then-upcoming debut album, Definitely Maybe. It later inspired the title of the 2016 documentary Oasis: Supersonic.

While Oasis remains broken up amid the continuing feud between the Gallagher brothers, Liam will be celebrating Definitely Maybe's 30th anniversary on a U.K. and Ireland tour launching in June.

