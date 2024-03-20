Oasis' "Supersonic" single being reissued for 30th anniversary

Big Brother Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' debut single, "Supersonic," is being reissued in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available April 12 on a 7-inch vinyl, as well as a U.K.-exclusive CD. You can preorder your copy now.

"Supersonic" first premiered in April 1994 as the lead single off Oasis' then-upcoming debut album, Definitely Maybe. It later inspired the title of the 2016 documentary Oasis: Supersonic.

While Oasis remains broken up amid the continuing feud between the Gallagher brothers, Liam will be celebrating Definitely Maybe's 30th anniversary on a U.K. and Ireland tour launching in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

