Oasis shares live 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' recording from reunion tour

Big Brother Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Oasis has shared a live version of their song "Cigarettes & Alcohol," recorded during their ongoing reunion tour.

This particular version is from the July 11 show in Manchester, England, the first of five concerts in the Gallagher brothers' hometown.

"Well that was f****** biblical, beautiful!" Liam Gallagher declares after the first chorus.

You can listen to the live "Cigarettes & Alcohol" now via digital outlets.

Oasis' reunion tour, which marks the first time the long-feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009, continues Friday at London's Wembley Stadium. It will come to the U.S. in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!