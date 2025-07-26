Oasis pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with 'Live Forever' & 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' at London show

Liam Gallagher Performs In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis took a moment to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne during the reunited band's show at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday.

A photo of the Black Sabbath frontman was displayed onstage in between performances of the songs "Live Forever" and "Rock 'n' Roll Star." As they launched into the latter song, Liam Gallagher dedicated the track to Ozzy.

Friday's Oasis concert marked the first of five straight performances at Wembley Stadium, and they'll be back for two more in September. The band's reunion tour will come to the U.S. in August.

Ozzy died on July 22, just over two weeks after his final performance at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

