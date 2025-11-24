Oasis pays tribute to late Stone Roses bassist Mani at Brazil concert

Gary "Mani" Mounfield of The Stone Roses perform on stage at Wembley Stadium, London on June 17, 2017. (Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Oasis paid tribute to late Stone Roses bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield during their show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

The reunited "Wonderwall" outfit dedicated their performance of "Live Forever" to Mounfield and displayed a photo of him on the screen behind them as the song ended. As the band launched into "Rock 'N' Roll Star," frontman Liam Gallagher declared, "He can have this one as well!"

Mounfield's death was announced on Nov. 20. He was 63.

Upon news of his passing, Liam posted a tribute on social media reading, "IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO."

Oasis previously used "Live Forever" and "Rock 'N' Roll Star" to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne following his death in July.

Oasis played a second show in São Paulo on Sunday, which marked the final scheduled date of their 2025 reunion tour. The outing, which launched in July, marked the first time the formerly estranged Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the live stage together since 2009.

