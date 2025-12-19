Oasis guitarist Gem Archer gives insight into reunion tour set list

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl Gem Archer of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Oasis reunion was one of the biggest rock tours of 2025, and guitarist Gem Archer had a feeling it might be massive after getting his first look at the set list.

"I couldn't believe it," Archer tells Guitar World. "I was like, 'Wow – and we haven't even gotten to "Supersonic" yet!' It was just ridiculous from there."

"The boys had been sorting it out for ages," he adds. "It got amended; we'd started with, I think, 27 songs, and it ended up being 23."

The set list stayed consistent throughout the whole tour and included classics such as "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Champagne Supernova."

"Those songs, played in that order, are just unbeatable," Archer says.

The tour also marked the first Oasis lineup to feature both Archer and guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs.

"Playing with him, it's like he's the bedrock – he's the glue that makes everything else sound great," Archer says of Arthurs. "He's overlooked as a rhythm guitarist in a way 'cause he has this feel."

As for whether the Oasis reunion will continue to tour beyond 2025, that remains unknown. After the tour concluded in November, Oasis stated, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

