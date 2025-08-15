Oasis fan Susan Boyle reacts to Liam Gallagher shoutout: 'You've made this old girl's day'

Leeds Festival 2024 - Day One Liam Gallagher performs on the Main Stage during day one of Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park on August 23, 2024 in Leeds, England. Matthew Baker/Getty Images (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Among the many Oasis fans excited about the band's reunion is Susan Boyle, who is even more thrilled after getting a shoutout from Liam Gallagher.

As NME reports, Gallagher dedicated a performance of the song "Stand By Me" to the famed Britain's Got Talent singer during Oasis' show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday.

"Thanks so much for the dedication @liamgallagher," Boyle responded in an Instagram post. "You've made this old girl's day."

"Hope to see you and the rest of @oasis at Wembley in September for a wee bit of poznan," she adds, presumably referring to the soccer celebration. "Big love to you all."

Oasis' reunion tour marks the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009. It'll come to North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

