Oasis dedicates 'Live Forever' to 'kiddies from Minneapolis' in honor of church shooting victims

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher walkout together during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Oasis took a moment during their concert Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to honor the victims of the Aug. 27 Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School shooting, which left two children dead and over a dozen injured.

"This tune's for the kiddies from Minneapolis," frontman Liam Gallagher declared before launching into the song "Live Forever."

Oasis previously used "Live Forever" on their tour to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died July 22.

Oasis' tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years, continues Monday with a second show at MetLife. They'll then play shows at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

