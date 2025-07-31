Oasis concerts & more help raise money for grassroots venues in Manchester, England

Oasis Photo Session At Wembley Dave Hogan/Getty Images (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis' five reunion concerts in their hometown of Manchester, England, earlier in July have helped raise thousands of dollars toward supporting grassroots music venues in the city.

The Manchester City Council has announced that about $320,000 will be set aside in order to help out smaller clubs.

"While the biggest gigs - in the city's arenas and parks - might dominate the headlines, we know they are only possible because they are part of a wider ecosystem with smaller, grassroots venues providing the launchpads for acts to develop and grow," says Councillor Bev Craig. "We know that across the country grassroots venues are struggling. That's why we want to ensure that our grassroots venues can share some of the benefit from the success of those big events."

The money was also raised through Manchester concerts by artists including Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo.

