Oasis co-manager confirms there's 'no plan' for band to release new music

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

The upcoming Oasis reunion tour has led fans to wonder whether or not the Gallagher brothers have buried the hatchet enough to record a new album, too. But the answer, sadly, is no.

While speaking to Music Week, the band's co-manager Alec McKinlay was asked if Noel and Liam would reunite in the studio as well as onstage. He explained that the tour, which launches July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, is the extent of the brothers' détente.

"This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press," said McKinlay. "It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”

The sold-out tour comprises 41 shows between July and November. While the brothers are icons in the U.K. and Ireland, McKinlay says "the biggest and most pleasing surprise" of the reunion announcement was how well the tickets sold internationally.

"Looking outside the U.K., we knew they had a strong fanbase, we did all the stats. We were quite cautious about what that would mean when it came to people actually buying tickets but we were just bowled over by how huge it was," he notes.

"We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day. We saw the ticket stats, we were watching what was happening and the demand was way beyond our expectations.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

