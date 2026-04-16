Oasis bass player, drummer belatedly added to lineup of members being inducted into Rock Hall

Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan of Oasis performing live onstage (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has evidently realized it made a mistake in announcing exactly which members of Oasis will be inducted -- other than the Gallagher brothers, of course.

When the band was first announced as an inductee on April 13, the members listed on the Hall of Fame's website as being inducted included guitarists Gem Arthur and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Tony McCarroll. Missing were the band's founding bass player, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, who was in the band from its founding through 1999, and Alan "Whitey" White, who drummed for them from 1995 through 2004.

But just a few days later, as Rolling Stone flagged, the Hall of Fame website updated the list; McGuigan and White are now both listed as inductees. It remains to be seen which members, if any, actually turn up for the ceremony. Liam Gallagher wrote on X Monday that he and brother Noel Gallagher are "both going we're soooooo proud and humble." Do we detect a hint of sarcasm?

Gallaghers or not, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in LA, and be recorded for a premiere on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!