Oasis announces North American pop-up shops

Oasis has announced a series of pop-up shops in connection with the upcoming North American leg of the band's reunion tour.

Each store will feature official tour merch, plus "exclusive brand collaborations and limited-edition items," including selections from Oasis' adidas collection.

So, what day is gonna be the day that the Oasis pop-up shop comes to you? Stores will open Aug. 20 in Los Angeles, Aug. 21 in Toronto, Aug. 23 in New York City and Aug. 26 in Chicago.

Walk-ins are welcome, though visitors are encouraged to register in advance online.

The Oasis reunion tour kicked off in the U.K. in July, and marks the first time the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009. The North American leg kicks off with shows at Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, followed by stops at Chicago's Soldier Filed on Aug. 28, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

