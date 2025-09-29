Oasis 2026? 'See you next year,' Liam Gallagher teases

Oasis Live '25 - Toronto Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher perform onstage at the Oasis Live '25 - Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Will the Oasis reunion continue into 2026?

Upon wrapping up the last of seven concerts at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Liam Gallagher declared, "See you next year."

Oasis launched their reunion tour in July, marking the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years. The outing included shows at three U.S. stadiums: Chicago's Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Before the calendar flips to 2026, Oasis still has a run of 2025 dates to play in Asia, Australia and South America.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Oasis reunion might inspire another band to get back together: the Spice Girls. Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice attended Sunday's Wembley show and shared a photo while tagging the other four Spice Girls in an Instagram Story.

"Tempting...," Beckham wrote alongside the photo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!