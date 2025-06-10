From 'Numb' to gum(mies): Linkin Park teases collaboration with Haribo

Linkin Park is teasing a collaboration with the candy company Haribo, known for its famed gummy bears.

In a Facebook post, the "Numb" rockers have shared a photo of a cartoon bear wearing an LP shirt and holding a guitar. The post's caption reads, "Haribo is joining the From Zero World Tour. Get ready for a fun summer."

"We love an unexpected collaboration like these new Haribo gummies," co-vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda adds in an Instagram Story. "Each of the 6 of us got a color and a shape; [turntablist] Joe [Hahn] and I helped design the packaging and the bear."

The From Zero world tour, which takes its names from Linkin Park's 2024 comeback album, resumes in Europe on Thursday. It'll return to the U.S. in July.

