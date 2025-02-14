Nothing compares to Hayley Williams playing 'Crushcrushcrush' with FINNEAS

Hayley Williams did not have a quiet evening alone on Thursday.

The Paramore frontwoman made a surprise appearance during FINNEAS' show in Nashville, joining Billie Eilish's brother for a rendition of the Riot! single "Crushcrushcrush."

According to Setlist.fm, Paramore hasn't played "Crushcrushcrush" live since 2018.

Williams previously brought back another Paramore classic, "Misery Business," for the first time in years when she joined Eilish during her 2022 headlining set at Coachella.

FINNEAS, meanwhile, is currently touring in support of his 2024 album, For Crying Out Loud!

