NOFX announces new EP, ﻿'Half Album'

Fat Wreck Chords

By Josh Johnson

NOFX has announced a new EP called Half Album.

The five-track collection is due out April 19 and follows the similarly self-descriptive title of the punk outfit's last two releases, 2021's Single Album and 2022's Double Album.

"Was it worth spending five years finishing the five songs on my double album project that I thought were the worst of the bunch?" wonders frontman Fat Mike of the EP. "Was it a good idea to spend so much time raising the runts of the litter? Was it an error in judgement when I wrote a song about the magnitude of my arrogance? I think the answers to all these rhetorical questions might be found by listening to this half-sided album ... but I seriously doubt it."

The first single off of Half Album is called "I'm a Rat" and is accompanied by a video that takes advantage of Steamboat Willie entering the public domain. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Half Album will arrive in the midst of NOFX's farewell tour. The band's last-ever show will take place October 6 in Los Angeles.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!