NOFX announces new EP, ﻿'Half Album'

NOFX has announced a new EP called Half Album.

The five-track collection is due out April 19 and follows the similarly self-descriptive title of the punk outfit's last two releases, 2021's Single Album and 2022's Double Album.

"Was it worth spending five years finishing the five songs on my double album project that I thought were the worst of the bunch?" wonders frontman Fat Mike of the EP. "Was it a good idea to spend so much time raising the runts of the litter? Was it an error in judgement when I wrote a song about the magnitude of my arrogance? I think the answers to all these rhetorical questions might be found by listening to this half-sided album ... but I seriously doubt it."

The first single off of Half Album is called "I'm a Rat" and is accompanied by a video that takes advantage of Steamboat Willie entering the public domain. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Half Album will arrive in the midst of NOFX's farewell tour. The band's last-ever show will take place October 6 in Los Angeles.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

