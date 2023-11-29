NOFX adds New York City dates to final tour

Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

NOFX has added a trio of New York City shows to their final tour.

The punk outfit will play the Big Apple on July 12-14. For each show, NOFX will play three different albums in full, along with more songs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 11 a.m. ET, with presales throughout the week. For all ticket info, visit PunkinDrublicFest.com.

NOFX's tour launches April 6 in Fort Worth, Texas. They'll play their last-ever show on October 6 in Los Angeles.

