Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform Oasis songs for ﻿Abbey Road Sessions﻿ release

By Josh Johnson

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds has released Abbey Road Sessions, a pair of live recordings performed at the famed London studio.

For the session, Gallagher revisits two Oasis tunes, "The Masterplan" and "Going Nowhere," alongside his solo band. The performances are streaming now on YouTube, and you can listen to Abbey Road Sessions now via digital outlets.

"The Masterplan" and "Going Nowhere" appear on the 1998 Oasis B-sides compilation, The Masterplan, which was reissued in November in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Gallagher also put out a new High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, in June.

