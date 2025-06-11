Noel Gallagher plays on new song with Zak Starkey's Mantra of the Cosmos band

Noel Gallagher is featured on a new song by Mantra of the Cosmos, a band spearheaded by Zak Starkey, The Who's former drummer and son of Ringo Starr.

The track is called "Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)" and is out now.

Mantra of the Cosmos also includes Oasis bassist Andy Bell, who will be joining Noel and Liam Gallagher on the "Wonderwall" band's upcoming reunion tour, plus Shaun Ryder and Mark "Bez" Berry of Happy Mondays.

"It's Dylan, Dali, Ginsberg and a bit of cosmic jibber-jabber," Noel previously told the U.K.'s The Times of the song. "Add in Bez, who dances on the tunes like Zak plays the drums and Andy Bell plays all things stringed, and you have it."

Meanwhile, Noel and Liam are gearing up for the aforementioned Oasis tour, which begins in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August. It will mark the first time the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009.

