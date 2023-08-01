Noah Yorke, son of Radiohead's Thom, releases new song, "Cerebral Key"

sly-tone ld

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke's son Noah Yorke has released a new song called "Cerebral Key."

The track, which sounds like it could fit into a Radiohead album, is available via digital outlets and will appear on an upcoming EP, also titled Cerebral Key.

"It was a great experience, and I am proud of the results," Noah said of recording the EP. "It has been a reflective and formative process to write and record this project for you, and I hope you enjoy it."

Noah previously teamed up with Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, for a song called "Red Skies" in 2022.

Thom, meanwhile, has been busy with his Radiohead offshoot project The Smile, which also features guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!