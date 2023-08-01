Noah Yorke, son of Radiohead's Thom, releases new song, "Cerebral Key"

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke's son Noah Yorke has released a new song called "Cerebral Key."

The track, which sounds like it could fit into a Radiohead album, is available via digital outlets and will appear on an upcoming EP, also titled Cerebral Key.

"It was a great experience, and I am proud of the results," Noah said of recording the EP. "It has been a reflective and formative process to write and record this project for you, and I hope you enjoy it."

Noah previously teamed up with Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, for a song called "Red Skies" in 2022.

Thom, meanwhile, has been busy with his Radiohead offshoot project The Smile, which also features guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

