Noah Weiland, son of Scott Weiland, releases new song, '2 Nights'

Regime Music Group

By Josh Johnson

Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has released a new song called "2 Nights."

The track previews Noah's upcoming full-length debut album, titled Call Jesus, which will be released in 2025.

You can listen to "2 Nights" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

In April, Noah released a song called "Time Will Tell," which he'd recorded with his father before his 2015 death. Noah said at the time he was putting the track out because an unknown party threatened to leak it.

Noah was also in a band called Supsect208 alongside London Hudson and Tye Trujillo, the sons of Slash and Metallica's Robert Trujillo, respectively. He parted ways with the group in 2021.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

