Noah Kahan is performing at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The "Stick Season" artist will be playing alongside country star Kelsea Ballerini during the ceremony, which airs May 16 on Prime Video.

Kahan's previously collaborated with country artists including Kacey Musgraves and Zach Bryan.

Other ACM performers include Avril Lavigne, Post Malone, Gwen Stefani and Jelly Roll.

