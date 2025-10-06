Noah Kahan returning to Fenway Park (sort of) in November

Noah Kahan warms up to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on April 28, 2024 in Boston (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Last year Noah Kahan experienced what he said were "the greatest two nights of my life" — headlining two shows at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. He'll be returning to that location for a special event in November.

Noah will headline a benefit concert Nov. 20 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a venue that's adjacent to the stadium. It will raise funds for his own Busyhead Project, as well as the Red Sox Foundation. Fans can register to buy tickets online.

The Busyhead Project is a nonprofit mental health initiative that Noah founded to raise awareness of and reduce stigma around mental health, as well as provide resources to those in need. The Red Sox Foundation is the official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, which provides grants to help children, families, veterans and communities in need.

Noah wrote on his Instagram Story Monday, "If you know me you know how important this is to me and I'm stoked for it. ... Hope to see you in Boston."

Noah's concerts at Fenway Park, which he described as "transcendent and magical," were documented on the concert album Live From Fenway Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.