Noah Kahan releases 'Live From Fenway Park': "Listen to the greatest two nights of my life"

Noah Kahan's new album, Live From Fenway Park, has arrived.

The album was recorded in July during the singer's two sold-out shows at the iconic Boston stadium. It features the unreleased song "Pain Is Cold Water," a duet with Gracie Abrams on "Everywhere, Everything" and live versions of songs from Stick Season.

“The shows at Fenway Park were transcendent and magical and hard to describe. I won’t try to," Noah says in a statement. "Just listen to the crowd, feel the emotion of the people in that ballpark, hear me make corny jokes in between songs, and listen to the greatest two nights of my life, as I sit here and hope that this live album is enough to accurately paint the picture."

He adds, "When I listen I am brought right back there, surrounded by green and red and white and what felt like the entirety of New England cheering me on."

Noah will do a benefit show in his home state of Vermont on Sept. 19 in connection with The Busyhead Project, his mental health initiative. The money will go to local organizations in Vermont to increase mental health awareness and access to resources.

In addition, he has several September festival dates coming up, including Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine, Florida, and the Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

Here's the track list for Live From Fenway Park:

"Dial Drunk (Live From Fenway Park)"

"New Perspective (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Everywhere, Everything feat. Gracie Abrams (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Forever (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Pain Is Cold Water (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Maine (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Paul Revere (Live From Fenway Park)"

"All My Love (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Your Needs, My Needs (Live From Fenway Park)"

"You're Gonna Go Far (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Homesick (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Growing Sideways (Live From Fenway Park)"

"She Calls Me Back (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Orange Juice (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Northern Attitude (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Mess (Live From Fenway Park)"

"The View Between Villages (Live From Fenway Park)"

"Stick Season (Live From Fenway Park)"

