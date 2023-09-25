Noah Kahan and The Lumineers among guests at Zach Bryan's Pilgrimage festival set

2023 Outside Lands Music Festival Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan and The Lumineers made surprise appearances during country star Zach Bryan's headlining set at Tennessee's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sunday, September 24.

According to setlist.fm, the "Dial Drunk" singer and the "Ho Hey" outfit took the stage to perform their respective collaborative songs with Bryan: "Sarah's Place" and "Spotless."

"Sarah's Place" is featured on Bryan's EP Boys of Faith, while "Spotless" appears on his latest, self-titled album.

The Lumineers also headlined Pilgrimage; their set closed out the festival's first day on Saturday, September 23.

