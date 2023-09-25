Noah Kahan and The Lumineers among guests at Zach Bryan's Pilgrimage festival set

Noah Kahan and The Lumineers made surprise appearances during country star Zach Bryan's headlining set at Tennessee's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sunday, September 24.

According to setlist.fm, the "Dial Drunk" singer and the "Ho Hey" outfit took the stage to perform their respective collaborative songs with Bryan: "Sarah's Place" and "Spotless."

"Sarah's Place" is featured on Bryan's EP Boys of Faith, while "Spotless" appears on his latest, self-titled album.

The Lumineers also headlined Pilgrimage; their set closed out the festival's first day on Saturday, September 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.