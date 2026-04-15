Noah Kahan included on 2026 '﻿TIME'﻿100 list of most influential people

Noah Kahan has made the 2026 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people.

The "Stick Season" singer is included in the Artists category of the list and is honored with an essay written by Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.

"Musically, he brings us closer to our humanity in the same way some of the great '60s folk songwriters did: pairing lyrics set in a particular space and time with traditionally infused pop melodies like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell at their best," Mumford writes. "Noah paints scenes of his own experience that resonate broadly. We can access the universality of our feelings through the individuality of his storytelling."

Mumford adds, "Noah is not the most glamorous person in the room. He’s the most honest. And that’s why so many of us have connected with him as an artist."

The 2026 TIME100 will be celebrated at the TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala events, taking place April 22 and April 23, respectively, in New York City. The red carpet for the TIME100 Gala will stream live via TIME's YouTube channel and social media.

Kahan, meanwhile, will release a new album, The Great Divide, on April 24. He'll perform on Saturday Night Live on May 9 and will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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