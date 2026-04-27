Noah Kahan headlining ﻿'Rolling Stone﻿' Stateside July 4 festival

NOAH KAHAN Noah Kahan performs at CMA Fest. (Disney/Larry McCormack) (Larry McCormack/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan is headlining Rolling Stone magazine's Stateside festival, taking place on July 4 in Kingston, New York.

The bill also includes Gigi Perez, who's opening for the "Stick Season" artist's upcoming U.S. tour, among others.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StatesideFest.com.

Kahan just released his new album, The Great Divide, on Friday. He followed that with a surprise expanded edition, The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs.

Kahan's U.S. tour in support of The Great Divide with Perez kicks off in June.

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