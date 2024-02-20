Noah Kahan earns first top-10 Hot 100 hit

The season of the stick is ramping up on the Billboard Hot 100.

Noah Kahan's single "Stick Season" has jumped to #10 on the all-genre ranking, giving him his first top-10 Hot 100 hit. It's currently #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

"Stick Season" is the title track off Kahan's breakout 2022 debut album. The record has since been rereleased as two deluxe editions, the most recent of which is February's Stick Season (Forever).

Following the release of Stick Season (Forever), the album jumped to #3 on the Billboard 200, matching its previous peak.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.