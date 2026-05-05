No plastic surgery for Billie Eilish: 'I want to have my face look like [my kids'] face'

Billie Eilish may change her mind when she gets older, but for right now, she says she has no plans on getting work done on her face in the future.

While appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Billie, 24, talked about still being seen as a "young wonder," even though she's not a teenager anymore. She admitted that she once thought that she'd be the same person she was at 17 forever, but now realizes, "It's just not how it works." That being said, Billie claimed, "I am so excited to age and I'm so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it, you know?"

"And I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f*** is going on out there right now, you know what I'm saying?" she added.

That's not to say that Billie is anti-plastic surgery. In 2021, she told the U.K. paper The Guardian, "It's completely fine to get work done – do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy. It's just when you deny it and say, 'Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.' That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women – and boys, too – to see that."

Billie's new concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) arrives in theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.