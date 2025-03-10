'No One Noticed' that The Marías have their own line of soccer jerseys

The Marías are big fans of "football" -- what Americans know as "soccer" -- and they've now partnered with a famous Italian sportswear brand to create their own line of jerseys.

The "No One Noticed" band teamed up with Kappa Authentic for the special edition jerseys, which are now available at their online store. The jerseys, which come in "home" and "away" designs, were co-designed by bandmembers María Zardoya and Josh Conway.

“Kappa was the official sponsor of my favorite soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur, in the '00s, so seeing their logo always brought back memories of watching matches as a kid," says Conway. "I never imagined that years later, I’d be designing my own jerseys with them.”

Zardoya adds, "We’ve all been huge football fans our entire lives. Some of my favorite memories with my dad were watching games together on the weekends. I’d be savoring tamales sitting next to my dad just waiting for the moment he'd spring up and scream ‘goooooool!’"

"Designing our own football jersey was a way for us to commemorate our love for the sport and the moments it brought us all together,” she says.

The Marías opened for Billie Eilish in December. Currently, they're getting ready to at multiple South American and Mexican festivals, before returning to the U.S. to play Coachella.

