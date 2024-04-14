No Doubt, Sublime bring back '90s classics at Coachella

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt (John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt)

Day two of Coachella went down Saturday, April 13 with the reunions of both No Doubt and Sublime.

No Doubt, performing live together for the first time since 2015, filled their set with hits from throughout their discography, including the '90s classics "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak." For the song "Bathwater," they brought out Olivia Rodrigo, who recently called frontwoman Gwen Stefani "incredibly inspiring" and a "true artist."

Meanwhile, Sublime took the Coachella Stage with original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell. The set began with a video tribute to Bradley, followed by a run of '90s throwbacks including "Santeria," "What I Got" and "Doin' Time," which Lana Del Rey also performed during her Friday headlining performance.

Saturday also featured Vampire Weekend's last-minute performance, which included an appearance by the "Queen of Coachella," Paris Hilton, who played cornhole onstage during their set-closing medley.

