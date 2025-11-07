No Doubt adds six more shows to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

No Doubt has added six more shows to their 2026 residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The newly scheduled dates will take place June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. They follow the previously announced 12 May shows, bringing the total number of performances to 18.

A presale for the June dates begins Nov. 12 at noon PT -- you can sign up for access now through Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at noon PT.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NoDoubt.com.

No Doubt had been on hiatus since 2015 before announcing a pair of reunion performances at Coachella 2024. Since then, their only other live performance took place at January's FireAid benefit concert.

"The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way," frontwoman Gwen Stefani previously said. "The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

