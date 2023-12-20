Nirvana included on list for Most Influential People Over 125 Years

Nirvana has been named one of the Most Influential People Over 125 Years by Marquis Who's Who.

The company, which was founded in 1898, publishes annual lists of the most important people in every major field — from politics to religion to entertainment. In honor of its 125th anniversary, Marquis Who's Who has unveiled a comprehensive list of who it deems have been the most influential figures since its inception.

The list is broken down by decade, from the 1890s to the 2020s. The "Smells Like Teen Spirit" outfit is included in the 1990s category.

Other musicians on the list include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. You'll also find Barack Obama, Thomas Edison, Walt Disney, Michael Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among many more.

