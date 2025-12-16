Nine Inch Nails' ﻿'Tron: Ares'﻿ soundtrack makes Oscars short list

By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch NailsTron: Ares soundtrack has made the short list to be nominated for best original score at the 2026 Oscars.

The album's single "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" is also on the short list for the best original song award.

NIN members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have previously won two Oscars for their scores of The Social Network and Soul. However, a Tron: Ares nomination would mark the first Oscars nod for Nine Inch Nails.

The 2026 short lists also include Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood's score for One Battle After Another.

The final nominations will be announced Jan. 22. The 2026 Oscars will air March 15 on ABC.

