Nine Inch Nails' ﻿'Tron: Ares﻿' soundtrack debuts at #5 on '﻿Billboard'﻿ 200

'Tron: Ares' soundtrack artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Ares movie debuts at #5 on the Billboard 200.

The album moved a total of 45,000 album units in its first week, 39,000 of which were traditional album sales. It gives NIN their highest-charting record since 2013's Hesitation Marks, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

Lead single "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" currently sits in the top 10 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts.

While NIN bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have long composed film scores together, which has earned them two Oscars, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

Tron: Ares will be released in theaters by Disney on Oct. 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

