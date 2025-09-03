Nine Inch Nails premiere video for ﻿'Tron: Ares'﻿ song 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be'

By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails have premiered the video for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," the first single off their upcoming soundtrack to the movie Tron: Ares.

The black-and-white clip features close-ups of frontman Trent Reznor's face being covered in disembodied hands.

The striking visual, directed by Maxime Quoilin, evokes the sense of escalating pressure heard in the song, drawing on the lyric "All these hands have got a hold of me," a press release says.

The "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" video is now streaming on YouTube.

The Tron: Ares soundtrack will be released Sept. 19 ahead of the Disney film's theatrical debut on Oct. 10. While Reznor has scored many films with his NIN bandmate Atticus Ross, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on the U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour, which continues Wednesday in New York City.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

