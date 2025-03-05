Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back tour to be opened by ﻿'Challengers [MIXED]﻿' collaborator Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back tour will feature some extra Challengers energy.

The "Closer" outfit has announced that their upcoming live run will be opened by producer Boys Noize, who worked with Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross on the [MIXED] edition of their soundtrack to the Zendaya-starring tennis drama.

The Peel It Back tour launches in Europe in June and comes to the U.S. in August.

The original Challengers score earned Reznor and Ross a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, as well as a Grammy nomination.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.