Nine Inch Nails, Oasis, Sleep Token & more nominated for 2026 ﻿'Pollstar﻿' Awards

Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails performs at Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 5, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Didier Messens/Redferns)

Nine Inch Nails, Oasis and Sleep Token are among the nominees for the 2026 Pollstar Awards, which celebrate the top tours of the year.

All three bands are nominated in the rock tour of the year category with their respective Peel It Back, Live '25 reunion and Even in Arcadia tours. Also competing for the title are Metallica, Linkin Park and AC/DC's respective M72, From Zero and Power Up tours.

Other nominees include Oasis and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour for major tour of the year; Eilish and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour for pop tour of the year; and Cage the Elephant, Limp Bizkit and Role Model for support/special guest of the year in opening for Oasis, Metallica and Gracie Abrams, respectively.

The 2026 Pollstar Awards take place April 15 in Los Angeles.

