Nine Inch Nails detail Nine Inch Noize album, due out Friday

Nine Inch Nails have unveiled the details of Nine Inch Noize, their upcoming collaborative album with producer Boys Noize.

The record, which, as previously reported, is due out Friday, features new renditions of NIN songs including "Closer," "Came Back Haunted" and "Copy of A," as well as their Tron: Ares track "As Alive As You Need Me to Be." The track list also includes the How to Destroy Angels song "Parasite" and a cover of the Soft Cell track "Memorabilia."

"We recorded this album all over the place – some of it's live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc," says frontman Trent Reznor in a statement. "We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD."

Reznor and NIN's Atticus Ross first worked with Boys Noize on the [MIXED] version of their 2024 Challengers score and then again on their Tron: Ares soundtrack.

Boys Noize also opened for NIN's Peel It Back tour, during which he joined Reznor and Ross onstage for a section of the set each night. They made their live debut as Nine Inch Noize during the first weekend of Coachella, which also featured vocals by Mariqueen Maandig, Reznor's wife and How to Destroy Angels bandmate.

Nine Inch Noize will perform again at Coachella's second weekend on Saturday, but as Reznor cautions, "There's no surprise tour announcement – this Saturday is it."

"I'm taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new Nine Inch Nails music Monday," Reznor says. "I'll see you when I come up for air."

Here's the Nine Inch Noize track list:

"Intro" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Vessel" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"She's Gone Away" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Heresy" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Parasite" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Copy of A" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Me I'm Not" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Closer" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"The Warning" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Memorabilia" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"Came Back Haunted" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" (Nine Inch Noize Version)

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