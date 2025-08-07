Nine Inch Nails debut 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' live during US tour kickoff

Roskilde Festival 2025 Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails performs at Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 5, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. Didier Messens/Redferns (Didier Messens/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails launched the U.S. leg of their Peel It Back world tour Wednesday in Oakland, California, and the show featured the live debut of their new single, "As Alive as You Need Me to Be."

The track was part of the concert's B-stage segment, where Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were joined by the producer Boys Noize, with whom they worked on the [MIXED] edition of their Challengers soundtrack.

Wednesday's show also marked NIN's first with returning drummer Josh Freese, who previously played with Reznor and company from 2005 to 2008. Freese announced he was back in NIN in July after being let go from Foo Fighters in May. He'd been drumming in Dave Grohl's band since 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" is the first single off NIN's soundtrack to the Disney film Tron: Ares, due out Sept. 19. While Reznor and Ross have long scored films together, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is being specifically released as a Nine Inch Nails project.

The Peel It Back tour continues Friday in Portland, Oregon.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

