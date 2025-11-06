Nine Inch Nails, Bono, Twenty One Pilots among 2025 HMMA nominees

'Tron: Ares' soundtrack artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails, Bono and Twenty One Pilots are among the nominees for the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

The "Closer" rockers are nominated in the score - sci-fi/fantasy film category for their Tron: Ares soundtrack, while the U2 frontman's rendition of "Sunday Bloody Sunday" in his Stories of Surrender documentary is up for the song - onscreen performance (film) prize.

The "Stressed Out" duo's song "The Line," recorded for the Netflix animated series Arcane, is among the nominees for song - TV show/limited series.

Other nominees include Paramore's Hayley Williams and David Byrne's The Twits song "Open the Door" for song - animated film and Evanescence's Devil May Cry song "Afterlife" for song - TV show/limited series.

The 2025 HMMAs take place Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

