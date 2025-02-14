'Nice to Meet You': Myles Smith adds Lainey Wilson to his latest single

RCA Records
By Jeremy Chua & Andrea Dresdale

Myles Smith is saying "'Nice to Meet You,' Lainey Wilson."

The "Stargazing" singer has released a new version of his recent single "Nice to Meet You" as a duet with the country music superstar. He says in a statement, "I have been a fan of [Lainey] for a long time! She has such a distinctive voice and an unreal ability to tell a story through it! Having her jump on this and put her own melodic spins on the song just took it to a whole new level and gave it a new life!"

He adds, "The song is all about those unexpected connections that can change everything and hearing Lainey’s voice on it makes it feel even more special. I am so grateful she was up for doing this and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it."

Lainey adds, "Myles is such an exciting new star, and this song hit me hard on first listen. I’m so happy to have a new version with him."

"Nice to Meet You" has hit the top 10 in Myles' native U.K. He's currently on a North American tour, but he'll return to London on March 1 to perform at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. He's up for three awards: best new artist, song of the year for "Stargazing" and pop act.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!