New White Stripes ﻿'The Complete Studio Albums﻿' box set announced

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Fresh off The White Stripes' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a new box set will celebrate the "Seven Nation Army" duo's discography.

The Complete Studio Albums box set consists of each one of Jack White and Meg White's six studio efforts together — 1999's The White Stripes, 2000's De Stijl, 2001's White Blood Cells, 2003's Elephant, 2005's Get Behind Me Satan and 2007's Icky Thump — across nine vinyl LPs.

The package will be available in limited quantities at the Third Man Record stores in Nashville, Detroit and London on Nov. 28. You'll also be able to order a copy online via ThirdManRecords.com that same day, though they won't ship until 2026.

Jack attended the Rock Hall induction ceremony on Saturday, but Meg, who's largely stayed out of the public eye since the Stripes broke up in 2011, did not. They were inducted by Iggy Pop and were honored with performances of "Seven Nation Army" by Twenty One Pilots, and "We're Going to Be Friends" by Olivia Rodrigo and Feist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!