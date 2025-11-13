New White Stripes ﻿'The Complete Studio Albums﻿' box set announced

Fresh off The White Stripes' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a new box set will celebrate the "Seven Nation Army" duo's discography.

The Complete Studio Albums box set consists of each one of Jack White and Meg White's six studio efforts together — 1999's The White Stripes, 2000's De Stijl, 2001's White Blood Cells, 2003's Elephant, 2005's Get Behind Me Satan and 2007's Icky Thump — across nine vinyl LPs.

The package will be available in limited quantities at the Third Man Record stores in Nashville, Detroit and London on Nov. 28. You'll also be able to order a copy online via ThirdManRecords.com that same day, though they won't ship until 2026.

Jack attended the Rock Hall induction ceremony on Saturday, but Meg, who's largely stayed out of the public eye since the Stripes broke up in 2011, did not. They were inducted by Iggy Pop and were honored with performances of "Seven Nation Army" by Twenty One Pilots, and "We're Going to Be Friends" by Olivia Rodrigo and Feist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.