New Thom Yorke music featured in Italian movie 'Confidenza'

Thom Yorke has a new scoring project.

The Radiohead frontman composed original music for the Italian film Confidenza. The movie will make its world premiere during the International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands, taking place January 25 to February 4.

Confidenza marks Yorke's second film score, following his work on 2018's Suspiria. His Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood, of course, is a prolific movie composer, having scored films including Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

Meanwhile, Yorke and Greenwood will release a new album with their side project The Smile on Friday, January 26. The record, titled Wall of Eyes, is the sophomore follow-up to The Smile's 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention.

