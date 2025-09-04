New Tame Impala album ﻿'Deadbeat﻿' due out in October

'Deadbeat' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala's next album finally has a title and release date.

The fifth studio effort from the Kevin Parker-led outfit is called Deadbeat and is due out Oct. 17. A full track list has yet to be revealed, but the record does include the previously released tracks "End of Summer" and "Loser."

Deadbeat is the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush. Since then, Tame Impala teamed up with Justice for the song "Neverender," and recorded tracks for the Barbie and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movies.

Parker's also been busy as a producer, working on pop star Dua Lipa's 2024 album, Radical Optimism.

