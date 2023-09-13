New Order announces ﻿'Substance'﻿ reissue

New Order has announced a reissue of the band's 1987 singles compilation, Substance.

The collection will arrive as two-LP and four-CD sets, each of which features remastered audio, on November 10. The reissue marks the first time Substance has been available on vinyl in 30 years.

Substance complied 12 of New Order's singles leading up to that point, including "Ceremony," "Bizarre Love Triangle" and "Blue Monday."

The four-CD version of the reissue also features B-sides and a live recording from a 1987 Southern California show.

